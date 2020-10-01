PayPal to M-Pesa Services Will Be Down On Monday Morning

It has come to our attention that due to the planned maintenance, PayPal via M-PESA won’t be available for some services.

PayPal M-Pesa

Visiting their official website, you will see the embedded message detailing the planned maintenance, times and services affected.

The upgrade will be happening for two hours, from 5:05 AM to 7:05 AM, Monday morning. It will affect withdrawals and deposits between the two monetary based platforms.

“Dear Customer, Please expect a pause in the service between 5:05 AM to 7:05 AM Kenya Time on the 5th of October 2020 due to planned maintenance. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.” The M-Pesa x PayPal Team wrote.

However, you do not have to worry too much. There is a high chance you may not be affected. This is considering the selected time and duration of the maintenance.

We suggest you plan and or conduct your transactions before or after the maintenance happens. In the meantime, you can check out our previous articles that focus on everything you need to know about this partnership.