TikTok Will Start Banning Ads That Promote Body Shaming

TikTok will begin to ban advertisements that promote fasting apps and weight loss supplements. This is part of its new policy to restrict promotion of products that seem to amplify body shaming, as announced by the company on Wednesday.

The short-video sharing platform revealed this in a statement saying that it will also place restrictions on ads that promote claims on stuff like diets and other weight management products.

According to the new rules, such ads will only be able to reach users aged 18 or above. Further curbs have also been put in place to “limit irresponsible claims made by products that promote weight loss management or control.”

However, the company in the statement acknowledged that weight management products or services cannot promote a negative body image or negative relationship with food.

This comes shortly after TikTok teamed up with American non-profit National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) to connect users looking for “support to important resources” straight from the app. So, all this can definitely be seen as a result of this new partnership.

There are also several in-app controls that facilitate the content-screeing process for users. This includes reporting harmful content, filtering comments and blocking other users for “unkind behaviour”.

“As a society, weight stigma and body shaming pose both individual and cultural challenges, and we know that the internet, if left unchecked, has the risk of exacerbating such issues. That’s why we’re focused on working to safeguard our community from harmful content and behaviour while supporting an inclusive, and body-positive, environment,” partly reads the statement.