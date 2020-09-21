ASUS Gets Ranked As The Best Laptop Brand in 2020

ASUS is well known for its venture in the PC world and has been releasing new products over a couple of years now. The last few have been especially special for the Japanese company as they have been extending their array of laptops with top-tier features. From gaming PCs to business and high-performance laptops, it’s clear that ASUS has wanted to take over the PC market across the world.

Well, the work seems to have paid off as the company was recognised by Laptop Mag as the best laptop brand in the world this year.

According to Laptop Mag, ASUS rose to the top in 2020 with 88 points out of 100. This placed the company above world-renowned brands like Dell, HP and Lenovo. These points were earned across different criteria including review scores, design, support and warranty, innovation and general value. So, it would be so pleasing to ASUS to see how well they have performed across the board.

ASUS managed to earn 36/40 from reviews, 15/15 for designs, 13/20 for support and warranty, 10/10 for innovation and 14/15 for value and selection. In terms of Editors’ Choice rating, the brand scored an impressive five-star rating for the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop.

The brand has certainly been making moves on a yearly basis in trying to bring in cool laptops no matter the target market. The Kenyan market has also been lucky enough to receive some of these laptops, a number of which we have reviewed.

The one factor that is debatable is the prices that these products have been launching at in the Kenyan market. But it is interesting to see what the brand aims to create and launch in the near future.