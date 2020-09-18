Twitter Will Soon Let Users Request To Be Verified

A lot of people want to get verified on Twitter. Why? I’m not sure but I guess that blue checkmark is a bit of an ego boost in a space where people could care less about your verification. It used to be a long process but Twitter is planning to add the option that allows individual users to request verification.

Twitter Verification is one click away

According to Matt Navarra on Twitter, the company is testing ways for users to request verification directly. This will, in turn, reduce the hassle of having to go through many steps.

Twitter is testing an option to ‘request verification’ in-app pic.twitter.com/lOvLxROxKi — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 18, 2020

Get Verified on Twitter, The Old Fashioned Way

Fill out your profile completely with a profile picture, cover photo, name, website, and bio Add a verified phone number and confirm your email address Add your birthday Set your tweets as “public” Visit the verification form on Twitter

So long as you meet the minimum guidelines with your profile (things like having a profile photo and a verified phone number, etc.), the verification process seems to be a bit subjective in ultimately deciding what is of “public interest.”

If you go through the process once and don’t get verified, no worries. You can try again in 30 days.

In terms of the minimum guidelines, here’s a bit more about how to complete each one successfully.