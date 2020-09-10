HP East Africa Officially Exits The Region By Shutting Down Nairobi Shop

HP East Africa Limited has announced its plans to cease official operations in the region by closing down shop and office. This was reported today after a notice was issued by the American tech firm detailing exactly which shop will be shut down.

The notice states that this was a decision was made after a General Meeting held in early September.

“That the Company be wound up as Members’ Voluntary Winding-Up and that Messrs George Weru and Muniu Thoiti of P.O. Box 43963 – 00100 Nairobi Kenya be and are hereby appointed Joint Liquidators for the purpose of the winding-up,” reads the statement from HP.

This is followed by a call to all the company’s creditors in the East African region to send their details before October 9th, 2020. According to HP, these particulars are supposed to detail claims against the company to be undersigned by the liquidators.

It is still not clear why HP has chosen to do this but is definitely a bummer. There has been such great promise of the tech industry’s growth in Kenya and East Africa after the entry of a few companies in the market. HP alongside others like LG had also been taking action against the trade of counterfeit products labelled. under their brands.

HP East Africa has been operating in the region for a while now providing an array of computers, desktop and laptops and stationery including printers, scanners among many others. This was being run under the office located in Nairobi.

However, the notice concluded by saying, “We wish to clarify that the company in liquidation will not affect the operations of any other entity that was affiliated with HP East Africa Limited.”