Relax, HP isn’t Closing Shop in Kenya But Hewlett Packard is

We were all treated to the devastating news of HP East Africa’s alleged decision to exit the Kenyan market. According to the previous report, HP had announced this decision after a General Meeting that was held in early September. And yes, this had was viewed as a shocking and sad turn of events, especially for anyone that appreciates having various international companies in the country.

But it now seems like it was not HP after all. A statement sent to Gadgets Africa helped clarify that it was Hewlett Packard East Africa Limited as the one seeing the door. Apparently, Hewlett Packard Company was separated into two publicly traded firms back in 2015. The two firms ended up being HP Inc. (known for manufacturing computers and printers with the blue logo) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), an IT solutions and software company.

The company that actually put out the statement detailing its exit from the country was the latter. So, you will be glad to know that HP Inc. is still going strong and has made no intention of leaving the East African market.

The statement from Hewlett Packard East Africa read:

“Notice is hereby given that the following Special Resolution was passed at an extraordinary General Meeting of the members of Hewlett Packard East Africa Limited held on 3rd September 2020- “That the Company be wound up as Members’ Voluntary Winding-Up and that Messrs George Weru and Muniu Thoiti of P.O. Box 43963 – 00100 Nairobi Kenya be and are hereby appointed Joint Liquidators for the purpose of the winding-up,”

This is followed by a call to all the company’s creditors in the East African region to send their details before October 9th, 2020. According to HPE, these particulars are supposed to detail claims against the company to be undersigned by the liquidators.