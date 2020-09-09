Microsoft Finally Reveals Xbox Series X Console Price Tag

A day after the reveal of the Xbox Series S console and price tag, it finally looks like the bigger console will be selling for the price that has been rumoured for a while now. The gaming company took to social media to reveal that the Xbox Series X will be selling for $499 (about KES 50k).

Obviously, this will require you to dig a little deeper once it ships to Kenya. So, we should expect the console to retail between KES 60k-KES 70k a few weeks after the official November 10th global launch.

As much as these costs had been leaked before, it is quite surprising to see Microsoft finally trying to get into the sales battle with Sony’s PlayStation. In the meantime, Sony has been pretty much the most silent of the two waiting to see what kind of game Xbox plays. This is proven by the late reveal of the console’s design and the fact that we still don’t know that much about it. Nevertheless, it will certainly be interesting to see how Sony works out the retail price of its next-gen consoles now that Microsoft has revealed its cards.

Many still fear that Sony will choose the high road this time and be more expensive but nothing is certain yet.

Other than the price, the difference in specifications will also be a huge factor in what gamers around the world choose to buy. Xbox has been pretty vocal by now about bringing their “most powerful console ever”. On the other hand, Sony did reveal a new controller and new exclusive games that look pretty exciting. However, it would be ignorant to assume that the PlayStation 5 will be any less impressive when it comes to general performance.