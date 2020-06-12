PlayStation 5 is Finally Out. Here’s Everything To Know About it

The PlayStation 5 event would have never been complete without the grand reveal. The curtains were finally pulled back as everyone had anticipated, and boy, does it look good.

The PS5 surely does resemble the DualSense controller as many were expecting. That controller was revealed earlier in April, showing off a sleekly refined form factor and a new dual-tone design. Additionally, the console will also be able to stand as well be laid on the side like its rival. This is sure to silence everyone that claimed the PlayStation 5 would never get to what the Xbox Series X is right now.

Sony has also built a stand that works for either orientation, and the company is using what looks like a slightly different stand for the Digital Edition of the PS5. There are what seem like cooling vents at the top of the unit as well as a USB-A and USB-C at the front.

The console will also include two versions: one with a 4K Blu-ray drive and a pure Digital Edition. The Digital Edition will have no optical disc drive making it look thinner than the regular PlayStation 5 edition. This is especially exciting for players that are tired of buying physical copies of video games and now want to lead a completely online life.

The digital version also appears to have one less button on the front which would probably be the eject disc button. Sony did shy away from going into depth about how the console will particularly work in the real world so we will have to wait.

The removal of the drive should mean the Digital Edition of the PS5 is cheaper, too, but Sony hasn’t mentioned pricing just yet. Sony simply revealed the design during its live stream, but the company hasn’t provided any firm release date or exact pricing for either variant of the PS5.

“At PS5’s launch, we will offer two options: a PlayStation 5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a disc drive. The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation,” reads a Sony blog post after the announcements.

All we can do now is just enjoy the design and wait for the official pricing of the console. But which one will you be buying?