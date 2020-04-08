Thanks to Sony, we now have a glimpse of what the PlayStation 5 will be all about… well, at least a part of it. The controller is obviously the one accessory most interacted with by gamers and everyone wanted to know what Sony would come up with. Well, after the late-night reveal, it might just look a little familiar to you. But we’ll let you be the judge of that.

The new controller, officially dubbed DualSense, was revealed on a PlayStation blog post. Not only was the design shown but every detail of what the controller will be about. The design decision was apparently made to keep “much of what gamers love about DualShock 4 intact.”

But to be honest, the design really does conclude that Sony has finally listed to the masses that were asking for it to look more Xbox’s controller for better grip. Either way here’s everything you need to know about it:

Totally New Shape

Sony might insist that this pays homage to the DualShock 4 but it certainly much thicker leaning more towards Xbox’x famous design. The positive would be that we finally have a whole new form factor which shows progress. According to Sony, the angle of the hand triggers and the grip have been updated to make room for some of its new features, like the introduction of adaptive triggers.

For a change, you will now be able to see the light bar as it will be located at the top of the controller. It will sit at both edges of the touchpad to give a “slightly larger look and feel”.

The Share button has also been replaced by a Create button even though nothing was revealed about its new functionality. It simply says, “we’re once again pioneering new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves.”

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5.” -Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan

Haptic Feedback, Adaptive Triggers

This was one of the earliest things that had been leaked about the PlayStation 5 controller and it has come to pass. In the blog post, PlayStation did clarify that the DualSense controller would be making use of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. This means that the controller’s buttons will accurately respond according to how strongly or lightly you press as well as respond according to how you play through precise vibrations.

Haptic feedback, as Sony detailed, will be really helpful to general gameplay “the slow grittiness of driving a car through the mud.” Adaptive triggers on the L2 and R2 buttons will bring in various levels of resistance as per your press. You will finally be able to tell whether you have pressed one of the two buttons too much or otherwise. This is meant to make gameplay much more immersive.

USB C!! And More…

Like the previous DualShock, it will be completely wireless with a rechargeable battery. It was however not revealed how long it will be able to last even though it is expected to be an upgrade.

But could get everyone excited is the fact that the controller will finally boast with a USB C charging port. So, of course, this will mean faster charging and that you can now get ready to dump your old dusty micro USB cables. The PlayStation 5 DualSense will also pack a built-in mic for you to chat with friends without requiring a headset–though Sony still recommends using one for longer chat sessions.

More is definitely expected to be revealed about the PS5 console and we will be here to update you. But what do you think about the new DualSense?