How to Find Free-To-Use Images With Google Search

A lot of the content creation we depend on today depends on the images we use to advertise it. For most of us, it’s not so easy to take our own ‘featured images’ and finding the right image can be a hassle. Especially when you consider legal liability. Well here’s how to find free to use images on Google Search.

Free-To-Use Images on Google

Well, you’ll be delighted to know Google has updated Image Search to make it easier to discover free-to-use images. It also lets you license the ones you can’t use for free.

Here’s how to take advantage of the new changes:

Search for the image you want as you normally would. H

Head to the Images section.

Click on “Tools” to expand the filter menu.

Under “Usage Rights,” you’ll find the option to sort images by their license — Creative Commons or commercial use.

You’re welcome

In addition to this, Google now surfaces information on how you can obtain the rights for a licensed image. All of this information will be in the description.

If you don’t tick off any of the “Usage Rights” options, Google will simply show all images that fit your search. Images that lack licensing data will be marked with a warning, noting “images may be subject to copyright.”

The only catch is that Google only highlights licensing details for images if a creator or a publisher has already provided this information. This means that it’s best to avoid unknowingly using a copyrighted pic. Filter out photos lacking this information.

If you can’t find the right image on Google, you can always try trawling through copyrights-free stock photo sites. For example you can take a look websites like Unplash or Canva for free stock images.