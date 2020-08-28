If you’ve had the dream of looking like a cyborg, this might be your best shot thanks to this new air-purifying face mask. Just when we thought face masks couldn’t get any crazier, LG comes out with a new form factor that basically changes the game.

According to LG, the mask dubbed PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier fits like any other, with loops that hook around the ears. It also packs an 820 mAh battery-powered dual fans alongside filters. On high settings, the battery is meant to last about two hours and eight hours on low performance.

“LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier resolves the dilemma of homemade masks being of inconsistent quality and disposal masks being in short supply. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier employs two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the filters used in the company’s home air purifier products,” a statement from the company reads.

The mask will also come with a case that charges the battery and disinfects the mask with UV light.

“Employing LG’s latest advancements in air purification, high-performance replaceable filters enable PuriCare Wearable to supply fresh, clean air indoors and out. With its Dual Fans and patented Respiratory Sensor, LG’s wearable air purifier allows users to take in clean, filtered air while the Respiratory Sensor detects the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly. The fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when exhaling to make breathing effortless.”

At a time when everyone is still required to protect themselves and their loved ones, it is clear why LG would come up with such a device. However, we can all agree that this won’t be cheap at all once it is launched. Furthermore, it would be insane to even assume that such a device would ship to Kenya. Either way, we wait and see.