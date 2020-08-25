Huawei Mobile Kenya has announced a two-week-long sales offer on its Y-series lineup and one Nova smartphone. The devices listed for the discount are Y5p, Y6p, Y7p, Y8p and the Huawei Nova 7i. This will see Huawei’s stores across the country kick off the sale starting today till 6th September 2020.

Huawei Y5p is retailing at KES 9,799 while the Y6p will go for KES 14,999. The Y7p is selling at KES 18,499 as Huawei Y8p retails for KES 24,999 and Nova 7i for KES 29,999. According to the company, anyone there will be an array of free hampers for anyone that takes advantage of these discount deals.

Speaking about the offer, Jim Zhujie, Huawei Mobile Kenya’s head said, “As we embark on the last quarter of the year, we are kicking off on-ground activities across the country to increase our market share in the mid-range category. With the introduction of various Y series devices that came with AppGallery, we are determined to ensure that all our consumers get their value for money.”

“We have seen an upward growth in this category and are determined to stay focused on bringing a fresh wave of innovation to its users, by giving them new features and stylish designs with every smartphone. We have managed to revolutionize the mid-level segment to introduce devices that are not only affordable but also packed with premium features.” He added.

If you have no idea which one to use, here are specs of all smartphones involved:

Huawei Y5p

Processor: Mediatek MT6762R Helio P22

Software: Android 10

Display: 5.45-inches, 720 x 1440 pixels, 18:9 ratio

RAM/Storage: 2GB/32GB

Selfie & Rear Camera: 5MP, 8MP

Battery: 3020 mAh

Huawei Y6p

Processor: Mediatek MT6762R Helio P22

Software: Android 10

Display: 6.3 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio

RAM/Storage: 3GB/ 32GB

Selfie & Rear Camera: 8MP, 13MP+5MP+2MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Huawei Y7p

Processor: Kirin 710F

Software: Android 10

Display: 6.39 inches, 720 x 1560 pixels

RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB

Selfie & Rear Camera: 8MP, 48MP+8MP+2MP

Battery: 4000 mAh

Huawei Y8p

Processor: Kirin 710F

Software: Android 10

Display: 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio

RAM/Storage: 4GB/128GB

Selfie & Rear Camera: 16MP, 48MP+8MP+2MP

Battery: 4000 mAh

Huawei Nova 7i

Processor: Kirin 810

Software: Android 10

Display: 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2310 pixels

RAM/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Selfie & Rear Camera: 16MP, 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Battery: 4200 mAh