I must admit, every day I’m astounded by the tech we get and how much better budget smartphones are getting. Especially the cameras. Being a photographer, I understand the pain of being at an event, or seeing beautiful scenery and having no camera to capture this moment. Well, it seems like Huawei have given us a portable, pocket-friendly camera phone, the Huawei Y7p (in review).

48 Megapixels Worth of Camera

It’s no secret that Huawei has been going through a lot of issues in the past year. The largest one being their ban from having Google services on their phones.

This has however only been a bump in the road for company as they are still making and selling great phones. This includes the Huawei Y7p. This time, we’ll focus on the cameras on this phone.

This phone retails for KES 18,499 and for that price, this is what you get:

Specs:

Display: 6.39-inch (720×1560)

6.39-inch (720×1560) Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710F

HiSilicon Kirin 710F Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

48MP + 8MP + 2MP RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64G

64G Battery Capacity: 4000mAh

4000mAh OS: Android 9 Pie

These specifications give this phone the boost it needs to be to deserve the camera phone status:

With the 64GB storage, you won’t worry too much about maxing out the storage.

The 4000maH battery keeps your phone on throughout the day making sure you don’t miss a scene.

The OS and processor keeps your phone working well and fast enough to process these images

Taking back our focus to the cameras, we have an 8MP selfie camera and 3 other cameras at the back. These cameras work great together to bring out fantastic pictures.

Huawei Y7p Camera Modes

The camera has a myriad of modes including:

Aperture: Use this to focus on one thing and blur out the rest of the image

Portrait: Use this for taking good pictures of your friends and family bringing out their best facial features

Night: Take photos at night without having to wire about the dark

Panorama This mode helps you take pictures of a wide area without missing a beat.

Slo-mo: take slow-motion videos with this mode

Light painting: Use this mode to paint streams of light right into your photo!!!

Pro mode: Take photography to a professional level setting your white balance, shutter speed and white balance.

Time-lapse: Turn 30 minutes of footage into 30 seconds with this feature.

If you don’t believe me, here are some pictures I took and I was well pleased.

(tap on the images to expand)

Pro Mode Aperture Mode Aperture Mode Photo mode Photo Mode

Anyway, what I’m saying Is… My Instagram is going to be pretty lit! At this price, all these features are too good to ignore. Get this phone, try it out and tell us what you think.

Disclosure: This content was developed in partnership with Huawei Mobile