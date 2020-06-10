Huawei has announced its plans to add on two more devices in the Y series in the Kenyan market. The smartphones, Huawei Y6p and Y8p come shortly after the launch of the Y7p that launched earlier last month as the first HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) phone in the market. The Y7p launched at a KES 18,500 starting price so it would be reasonable for the new duo to not veer too far from that price range. However, we will just have to wait for the official pricing.

Huawei Y6p

Despite how similar the two may sound, you would say that the Huawei Y6p takes a different approach from the Y8p as the cheaper of the two. The phone packs a huge 5000mAh battery which would be more than enough as a daily driver.

The general design is quite similar to the Y7p with minimal physical features and rounded edges. The 6.3-inch display comes with a 20:9 ratio which is quite common by now housing an 8MP teardrop selfie camera.

The rear side then gets you to a triple camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor with Bokeh effects. The module’s software is also armed with AI to help users capture well-lit shots in low-light surroundings.

Additionally, an MTK Helio P22 processor lies under the chassis to power up the phone. This is alongside 3GB of RAM which some would judge as not being enough for ideal performance. 64GB is what you get for storing your documents and media files.

Being another handset running on HMS, there are no pre-installed Google services on it although Android 10 is its base software with EMUI 10 as the main interface.

Huawei Y8p

It would be reasonable to assume that this will be the cherry of the group as it packs some extra features compared to the former. There is, however, a lot of common ground between the two.

The Huawei Y8p packs a 6.3-inch OLED display with a similar 20:9 ratio but with a higher resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels). The panel also includes a teardrop notch housing a 16MP selfie camera.

The back of the phone features a triple AI camera module that includes 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor with Bokeh effects as well.

Performance is then determined by Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 710F processor chip. Huawei intends to have this phone perform much better with 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage space. However, the Y8p also runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 on top but no Google services.

What’s interesting though, is that this phone packs a smaller 4000mAh battery charged via USB-C port. You would expect this particular phone to have something closer to the Y6p considering it has a better screen that obviously demands more power.

HUAWEI Y6p Huawei Y8p Software Android 10, EMUI 10, no Google services Android 10, EMUI 10, no Google services Processor Helio P22 Kirin 710F Display 6.3 inches LCD IPS, 20:9 ratio, 720 x 1600 pixels 6.3 inches OLED, 20:9 ratio, 1080 x 2400 pixels RAM/Storage 3GB/64GB 4GB/128GB Rear Camera 13MP+5MP+2MP 48MP+8MP+2MP Front Camera 8MP 16MP Battery 5000mAh 4000mAh Ports Headphone jack, microUSB Headphone jack, USB Type-C Price TBC TBC

Pricing and Pre-order

Huawei Mobile Kenya has shied away from revealing the actual prices for the two smartphones in the Kenyan market. Nevertheless, it would be easy to guess the approximate cost with international price tags in the picture.

The two devices are set to go on pre-order as from 15th June until 20th June in various retail stores across the country so you might want to save the date.