Airtel Money Customers Will Soon Receive International MoneyGram Transfers Directly on their Phones

MoneyGram today announced a partnership with Airtel PLC that will enable Airtel Money customers to receive MoneyGram transfers directly into their mobile wallets.

Airtel + MoneyGram: How it Works

Once Airtel Money customers receive the funds, they can be accessed immediately. They can then be used to:

Pay utility bills, goods and services

Transferred to other individuals

Converted to cash at any of Airtel Africa’s branches, kiosks and agents.

The companies state that the services will be ready by end of this year, subject to local regulatory approvals.

Airtel Move Foward

MoneyGram’s take: John Gely, Head of MoneyGram Africa.

“This partnership with Airtel will enable millions of consumers instant access to our global platform. They will be able to receive money from over 200 countries & territories without having to even step outside. We’re excited about how this customer-centric partnership with Airtel will expand our mobile wallet capabilities. We aim to build upon our strong momentum in Africa and further accelerate our digital growth across the globe.”

The CEO of Airtel Africa says that they are delighted to work with MoneyGram. They are ready to provide millions of customers with fast, secure and convenient options to receive and send money.

This also includes being able to access their funds from a vast distribution of kiosks, agents and branches at their convenience.

Since Airtel was subject to a downfall between them and Telkom Kenya, it seems they are only setting their sites higher. Since then they have released a TV app, partnered with Standard chartered and now on good terms with MoneyGram.