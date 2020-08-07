Airtel Launches New TV App with no Subscription Required

6 months down the line since we noticed this Netflix competitor from Airtel in Uganda and they have finally launched here in Kenya. The telco has today announced the launch of its Airtel TV app.

Airtel TV App

According to Airtel, it will offer all your entertainment needs via your mobile phones. The app has a range of content materials to pick from. This includes;

Movies, Drama, Documentaries, Music and Cartoons.

Premium content from studios including Universal, Nickelodeon and the BBC.

Airtel goes on ahead to add that the service will be available without a subscription. This potentially means that all Airtel mobile telephone subscribers in Kenya will have access to it. You will use your data for streaming.

Viewers use their Airtel SIM card to download the app. From here, you can watch it from wherever you are. The Airtel TV app is available for download today from Play Store and Apple Store.

How to Install Airtel TV

Go to Google Play Store or Apple Store and select Airtel TV.

Fill in the registration form with an Airtel phone number and email address.

Insert the OTP sent to your mobile phone to complete the registration.

Airtel Networks Kenya Ltd CEO Prasanta Das Sarma had this to say:

“It is set to revolutionize the video on demand & Live TV viewing experience via smartphones. It will offer Airtel customers access to the very best shows, movies and live television engagements for free. Airtel TV has no monthly subscriptions and is accessible as long as you have data for streaming.”

This launch essentially means that Airtel is the first telecommunications company to launch an entertainment streaming app in Kenya. Competition underway? Let the games begin…