Airtel seems to be moving to the world of content streaming with its latest product, Airtel TV. Having initially launched in countries like India, the service is seemingly moving now to African countries.

Courtesy of Airtel Uganda, the Live TV and Video-on-Demand streaming service recently launched in the East African country. This is with the goal of offering a mix of local and international content sourced from “some of the largest studios across the globe” – at least according to marketing documents for Airtel TV.

The platform described as “an initiative in the Airtel’s digitization journey is currently available only to Uganda subscribers. To join the service just needs one to have a registered Airtel SIM card a data-enabled device and an active Airtel data bundle.

According to Airtel Uganda, the service is designed to add value to high-quality streaming while promoting local content and talent in a convenient and easy to access package free of charge.

In terms of content range, users can get to the app to watch movies from Ugawood, Nollywood, and Bollywood among others. This also includes all Ugandan TV stations as well as others from across the globe such as Bloomberg, Trace, God TV, Al Jazeera and more.

The app is currently available on the Google Play Store and the App Store with features that have proven to be quite similar to many of the popular streaming apps. This includes a preview of the content that is currently airing and descriptions under movies to show what they are about.

Not much is known about the app as we haven’t had the chance of testing it out. Although, that does raise the question of whether Airtel TV will soon be launched for Kenyan users. We’ll have to wait and see.