Tablet PC Sales Unexplainably Go Up Around The World

Tech companies around the world might be worried about the decline in smartphone sales but they definitely cannot complain about tablets.

A new report from Canalys indicates that worldwide tablet shipments actually surged as everything else seemed to be going down. A total of 37.5 million units were shipped in Q2 2020. This accounts for an impressive 26% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Tablets which are considered to be in the PC market, have surely been dropping in popularity over recent years. This could even be seen by the shift of focus that a number of companies were making.

However, Canalys says that the demand in Q2 2020 was boosted by consumers and businesses looking for affordable access to basic computing power. And with the current situation, the larger screens have been on demand in order to facilitate remote work, learning and leisure.

Apple led the market with a 20% increase in iPad shipments to 14 million units. Samsung took second place, shipping 7 million units and growing by 39%. With a 45% YoY surge, Huawei followed closely with 4.7 million units shipped.

“Tablets enjoyed a renaissance in Q2 2020 because the devices tick so many boxes for remote work and education use,” said Canalys Analyst Ishan Dutt. “The ability to collaborate virtually as well as view and interact with digital content has become paramount, especially in the education space. The coronavirus pandemic has increased competition for communal screen access between household members forced to stay indoors. Tablets help overcome this problem by allowing each family member to have their own device. And they are more budget-friendly than desktops and notebooks.

With this positive direction when it comes to tablets, it would surely be interesting to see how this affected the world of actual laptops and desktop PCs that are left more for the office environment.