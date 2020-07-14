How To Watch Live Football Matches on Your Smartphone

A lot of major football leagues of the world are about to come to an end. Matches are getting intense every week as they try to finish in the best positions in their respective league tables.

The English Premier League, for example, has a number of teams competing for the top four places, for a guaranteed Champions League spot. The third and fourth positions at the table are being scrambled for by Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United. So, every fan of these three clubs definitely wants to know how these clubs fair on in the few games left.

But how does one get to watch these matches on the go straight from their smartphone?

We all know that watching live football matches is an expensive affair. Luckily, there have been a number of “illegal” streaming platforms that provide links for live sports. But we would definitely be lying if we told you that these apps that are used on TVs, firesticks and PCs will work the same on your smartphone.

We have tried mobile versions of Mobdro, Sony LIV, AOS TV and many more. Unfortunately, none of these worked for us. So, let’s try and go the legal way, shall we?

DStv Now

Multichoice has been trying to move beyond the infamous “decoder first” policy and this was basically the first step. DStv Now is a mobile streaming service that subscribers can use while on the go.

Unfortunately, to have this service working for you, you must have an account with the pay-TV service of the same name. This then ends up locking you in and forcing you to own a decoder, whose viewing packages aren’t cheap at all.

But if you feel you have to own one, there is no pain in going for it.

Showmax Pro

Football fans and regular subscribers were treated to the good news of the new package by Multichoice’s streaming service. Dubbed, Showmax Pro, the package now offers all live matches from Premier League, EFL, La Liga, Serie A, and PSL.

Moreover, users can get to watch live events from IndyCar, IAAF, and professional boxing. However, this will cost you a little bit more than what you were initially paying. Showmax Pro Mobile costs you KES 1050 per month but is only limited to your smartphone. The Pro option will make you spend KES 2,100 quality letting you use two devices simultaneously.

To subscribe all you have to do is:

Sign up or log in at Showmax.com. Click your account at the top right side of the screen. Tap My Account. Tap Manage Subscription. Scroll down and click the Choose Your Subscription button. You will then see the two new packages that you can choose and pay for.

Hopefully, Showmax will soon have the rights to air UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches as well. Fingers crossed!