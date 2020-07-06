Huawei Discounts Smartwatches and Smartphones At Select Stores

Starting today, Huawei Mobile Kenya has kicked off a two week’s shopping festival. This will see consumers enjoy discounts on their various devices and accessories.

Huawei Shopping Festival

They have a range of accessories and smartphones on discount. For the accessories on sale, they have the:

Huawei GT2 at KES 19,999 for female smartwatches KES 25,999 for male smartwatches

Freebuds 3 that will be retailing at Kshs 16,499.

As for the smartphones, they are focussing on their Y-Series:

Each of these devices comes with a free bundle gift that could include a variety of accessories.

Speaking at the festival, Jim Zhujie said,

“We are delighted to kick off this festival. This is the first one in the market and is part of our strategy to increase our footprint in the market. In the last couple of months, we have tried as much as we can to ensure that all devices in the market cater to different needs in the market.”

With these new devices, Huawei says they have managed to revolutionize the mid-range segment. They note that it is because the devices are not only affordable but also packed with premium features.

To have that ‘personal touch’ you can visit the Sarit Centre and the Village Market and attend the festival at the Huawei Experience Store.