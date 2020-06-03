The Coolest Gaming Gadgets You Can Get Today

The world of gaming gadgets has experienced an exponential rise in the last two decades, making it one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. Whether you’re a seasoned gaming professional or an enthusiastic hobbyist, gaming gadgets can offer everything from better performance and enhanced ergonomics to augmented experiences and improved simulation. But when it comes to looking for a new gadget, the sheer amount of choice can get super overwhelming, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming gadgets on the market in 2020.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller

Ok, so the PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller might not be out just yet, but this is definitely a gadget to watch in 2020. Although Sony has kept most of the details about the upcoming console under wraps, it has teased a few details about the controller, which looks set to be one of the best controllers of all time. Featuring haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in mic, and a USB C charging port, the DualSense will mean faster charging, no headsets, and a realistic feel when playing games.

AKRacing Core Series EX-Wide Chair

Gaming for long periods of time requires only the very best in seating, which is where the AKRAcing Core Series EX-Wide Chair comes in. Featuring breathable upholstery, rocking function, a full 180° recline, and adjustable head and lumbar pillows, this chair is the pinnacle of optimum support. The 3D adjustable armrests and recline lock mean that this chair can be easily tailored to fit your specifications, improving your posture, and providing the perfect place to take your gaming to the next level.

Oculus Quest VR Headset

There was a long time when the thought of virtual reality becoming an actual reality was nothing but a pipe dream. These days, however, the technology has come a very long way. No longer is the hardware unable to keep up with the software. In fact, the two have melded together perfectly and can now be found in many households. The VR journey started to gather momentum in 2012 when the developers of a device called Oculus Rift set up a Kickstarter and went on to raise $2.4million. The company was later bought out by Facebook for a cool $2billion and the technology has only improved since then. Featuring light, intelligent design, intuitive control, surround sound, improved optics, ergonomic headband, and Oculus touch controllers, this is a gaming experience you will never forget.

Aula Excalibur One-Handed Keyboard

Created by engineers with cutting edge technology and the knowledge of what functional gaming products need, the Aula Excalibur offers both accurate movements and comfortable durability. The ergonomic design and customisable features of this one-handed keyboard make it the ideal choice for professional gamers. RGB technology allows for full customization of the backlight, while the ultra-long-life mechanical keys and 100% Anti-Ghosting with all Key Roll-over on USB mean it is perfect for serious gamers and those who are looking for space-saving solutions. Plug and play with one USB connector

CORSAIR Harpoon RGB Wireless Mouse

It can be easy to fall into the trap of thinking that only the most expensive gaming gadgets will do, but that’s often not the case at all. Take the CORSAIR Harpoon RGB Wireless Mouse, for instance. Making gaming mice easily accessible with an unbelievably low price, this mouse is everything you could need for gaming and more. Featuring excellent ergonomics, reliable wireless connection, decent battery life, and top of the line sensor, this mouse is a game-changer for gadget enthusiasts. At nearly half the price of other gaming mice, you could be forgiven for thinking that the design or technology cuts corners, but its seamless minimalist design is perfectly complemented by its flawless performance.

So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming chair, save space on your desk, step into the future with VR or work with the best gaming mouse on the market, there are plenty of options to take your gaming experience to the next level. Just set your alarm to make sure you don’t miss the PlayStation 5 DualSense when it finally hits the shops later this year!