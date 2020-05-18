Mobile Loan Apps Will Now Be Fined For Denying Loans To CRB Blacklist Defaulters

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), has approved new regulations intended to strengthen Kenya’s Credit Information Sharing System (CIS). In a press release, they state that they seek to enhance consumer protection for borrowers and ensure the sustainability of the CIS. This includes delisting loan defaulters from the Credit Reference Bureaus (CRB).

According to the Business Daily, Banks, SACCOs and micro-finance lenders now face a fine of Sh2 million for every defaulter they deny loans to for being listed negatively with the country’s credit reference bureaus (CRBs). Lenders can only reject a loan application due to other factors beyond credit scores earned via CRB listing.

“An institution that denies a customer a credit facility or any other financial service solely on the basis of a credit score shall be liable to a monetary penalty of two million shillings or such other sanctions under the Act, the Microfinance Act, 2006, or the Sacco Societies Act, 2008, as the Central Bank may impose,” says Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani in the new CRB regulations.

Revised CRB Loan Regulations

The CRB regulations provide a framework for the exchange of borrowers’ credit information between:

Commercial banks

Microfinance banks

Savings and Credits Societies (SACCOs)

Here are some of the noteworthy amendments to regulations of the (CRB). This is a move in a bid to bridge the information gap about borrower’s creditworthiness.