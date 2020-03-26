Here’s a List Of Mobile Loan Apps in Kenya and Their Rates

Loan apps have stormed the Kenyan industry and every now and again we seem to get a new platform. Here’s a list of some of the most popular loan apps and their interest rates.

Mshwari by Safaricom

The minimum loan amount that can you can borrow is Ksh 100, and the maximum loan limit is unknown. To qualify for a higher loan limit; one is required to have repaid the first loaned amount on time, and also increase your saving amount in your account. Mshwari loans usually have a repayment duration of 30 days and attract an interest rate of 7.5%. Loan disbursement is done through Mpesa and processed in less than five minutes.

KCB Mpesa Loan App

The minimum loan limit is Ksh 50 and a maximum of up to Ksh 1,000,000. Loan interest is at a rate of 7.5% per month.

Tala Loan

Tala charges a flat service fee for each loan. They offer a 30-day loan with a service fee as low as 7% and up to 19%. They also offer a 21-day loan with a service fee as low as 5% and up to 14%.

Branch Loan App

Branch offers loans from Ksh 250 to Ksh 70,000. Loan terms range from 4 – 48 weeks. Interest ranges from 13% – 29% with an equivalent monthly interest of 2% – 16% and APR of 22% – 240%, depending on your loan option. There are no late or rollover fees and no collateral necessary. Interest rates are determined by a number of factors, including your repayment history and the cost of lending for Branch. Standard SMS and data charges by your mobile carrier may apply.

Zenka

Customers Can Express A Preference For Loans Of 61 Days. 61-Day Loan Payment Terms Have A One-Time Processing Fee Of 9-29%*. Processing Fee: Range From KSh 45 – KSh 870 For A One-Time Charge. Loan Amount: From KSh 500 To KSh 20,000. For Example, For A 61-Day Loan With A Principal Amount Of KSh 1,000, The Processing Fee Would Be KSh290 And The Total Amount Due Would Be KSh 1,290.

Okash

After a lengthy case with Google over their hefty interest rates, they have surrendered to compliance cause. They’ve also declared their interest rate to be 36% per annum which translates to 3% per month. They now say that their “processing” fee is ranges between KES 100 and KES 600 which is a one time charge.

Timiza