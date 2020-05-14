Nokia 3.1 Plus Users Begin To Receive Android 10 Update

HMD Global’s budget smartphone, Nokia 3.1 Plus is finally up for a major upgrade to Android 10. The phone that had also received the Android 9 upgrade last year, is lucky enough to have made the anticipated schedule that has been going through revisions over time. Apparently, Nokia 3.1 Plus was the last remaining handset for its timeline that was yet to get the update.

The smartphone’s update is currently rolling out globally clocking in at 1.24GB. The update is available at first in the usual first wave markets but should be rolling out to everyone by month’s end arriving with the April 2020 patch. Various budget Nokia devices, including the 3.1 Plus have been on this schedule mainly because of the Android One partnership with Google.

After this, Nokia can hopefully focus its resources on the next devices in the upcoming timeline from its second-generation smartphone lineup (the remaining .1s).

With Android 10, users should expect a number of new system features. This includes more intuitive features gestures. The home button you are used to with Android 9 is replaced by a slider that gets you to easily navigate through your open apps.

It also comes with the much anticipated full Dark theme which swaps interface colours for darker tones. This is meant to not only save your eyesight but also preserve some of the phone’s battery. As of now, no other phone from Nokia has been mentioned to be up next in line but it is inevitable for another model to be the lucky one.