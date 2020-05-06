Huawei Launches Wireless Earbuds In Kenya At KES 21,000

Huawei has added to its vast range of devices in the Kenyan market with the announcement of the Freebuds 3 that is now available at the Sarit Centre Brand Store. The wireless earbuds that launched late last year have finally been brought to the country officially by the brand at KES 21,000 starting price.

The Chinese company has subtly been getting into the world of wireless earbuds like many of its rivals but hasn’t really made much noise like Apple and Samsung among more. Well, now the company hopes your attention would be drawn to the Freebuds 3 with the promise of a decent set of specifications.

The Freebuds at its third generation comes with a nice appealing design. Many would still argue though that buds are unashamed AirPods copycats. They look very similar to the Apple AirPods 2, to the point that it’s hard to tell the two products apart.

You will be greeted by the long stems complimented by the contact in-ear design. When it comes to under-the-hood specs, Huawei promises the buds to pack various features including active noise cancellation.

The buds also house Huawei’s own Kirin A1 chip that assures fast connection (2.5 seconds) to your smartphone. Sound quality is supported by 14mm drivers on each bud with dedicated bass tubes. Of course, a user gets the privilege of touch controls, a feature that is still making its way to other earbuds.

Meanwhile, the case comes in a unique almost spherical shape that is promised to be light enough. This is alongside a USB-C charging port as well as Qi wireless charging support. The buds are promised to last for about 4 hours thanks to their 30mAh batteries. The case, on the other hand, packs a 410mAh that gets it to last for about 20 hours.

Users can then connect the Freebuds either via Bluetooth or using Huawei’s AI Life app. With all these things considered, the main question would be how much this product will appeal to Kenyans.