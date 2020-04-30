Windows 10 Users Will Be Able To Control Music On A Phone From Their PCs

Microsoft has begun plans of bringing music controls to Your Phone app that will allow Android users to remotely see and control what songs are playing on their phones. The new feature, set to bring more convenience to PC users is already being tested in preview versions of Windows 10 and expected to appear for everyone in the coming week.

Audio tracks playing on a phone will be synced to the Your Phone PC app, and there’s even a mini-player much like the built-in Windows 10 music controls. Every detail about each song from titles to album art will be displayed and linked alongside controls like the usual play, pause, previous/ next.

The audio player also features a drop-down to switch between different sources and music apps on a phone. Luckily, most Android music apps will be supported on the player, including Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, YouTube Music and Google Podcast.

However, the big expectations like YouTube videos and Audible are currently unsupported. Apple Music users won’t really need to be included since they can access their playlists from the iTunes desktop app. The supported apps though will need to include media controls in their Android notifications.

The new feature tags along with other efforts by Microsoft to improve Your Phone app over the last year. This includes the ability to make and receive calls from a PC and Android screen mirroring.

Microsoft will also be including coronavirus information in the search results in Windows 10. This will appear for all users of Windows 10, with the inclusion of links to headlines about the pandemic. An interactive map link to Bing’s COVID-19 Tracker will also be featured. The software maker is including this on 33 markets for Windows 10, and you can simply dismiss it by tapping the X in the corner if you’re not interested.