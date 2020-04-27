Samsung has announced including a new Health Monitor app for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 devices. The news comes immediately after the app’s approval by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS).

The Samsung Health Monitor app is set to bring advanced sensor technology on the Galaxy Watch Active 2. This will enable users to easily and more conveniently measure and track your blood pressure.

“The Samsung Health Monitor app has the potential to help millions of people around the world who are affected by high blood pressure,” said Taejong Jay Yang, Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “This is one of many examples of how Samsung is integrating its best-in-class hardware with the latest software innovations to innovate mobile experiences.”

How The App Works

Once the app has been integrated into your Galaxy Watch device, you simply tap to “Measure” your blood pressure, conveniently anytime and anywhere. The device then gets to measure your blood pressure on the basis of your pulse wave, which is tracked with the Heart Rate Monitoring sensors.

The app then analyses the relationship between the calibration value and the blood pressure to give you the final results. Users are the urged to calibrate their device at least every four weeks to ensure the watch gets to measure as accurately as possible. The program, according to Samsung, will be the company’s most advanced health and wellness capabilities yet.

Obviously, this new app will mean that Samsung brings in a new breed of the galaxy Watch Active 2. Unfortunately, you will have to dig deeper to get the watch that will hit Kenyan stores at KES 32,500. You can expect to see the watch from mid-May.