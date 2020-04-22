Airtel Kenya Wants Subscribers To Earn Extra Cash Using Their Airtime

As telecom firms continue to give Kenyans the best experience during the ongoing pandemic, Airtel might have one of the most interesting solutions yet. It started off with a waiver of mobile money transaction charges from M-PESA, Airtel Money and T-Kash.

Well, now Airtel has announced that its subscribers can redeem their airtime for actual cash. But there’s a catch. Subscribers that choose to redeem will be getting 5% cashback as airtime. This can be done through MyAirtel App or USSD options whenever one buys airtime.

The extra airtime can then be also be sold to other subscribers through Me2U, allowing customers to earn more money. Moreover, Airtel goes to present two ways in which a subscriber can earn their money through this service.

The first, as mentioned is by loading their Airtel Money wallet and purchasing airtime via MyAirtel App for others. This would then give you a cashback 5% as airtime. The other way is to recharge one’s main accounts for a minimum value of KES 2000 using MyAirtel App through debit/credit card or any other mobile money service.

Now, this would obviously sound like a good deal straight from the top until you got to know what it really is about. Either way, it is still a decent way to make sure Kenyans earn some money, especially during these times. many are left to earn very little income with others even laid off work due to the global crisis.

It will be interesting to see whether the firm’s rivals in the country try an use similar campaigns later on.