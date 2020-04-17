WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Have More Than 4 People in a Group Call

Facebook’s own messaging app, WhatsApp is reportedly working on increasing the number of users that can participate in a single group call. Currently, the app only allows a limit of four people but the ongoing beta program suggests that to change quite soon.

The limit of four people has obviously been a bummer to the app’s users, with competitors like Zoom and Google Duo stepping up to host dozens of people in a call. This has proven to be one of the reasons for the rise in popularity for such apps now as everyone depends on them for interaction with family and friends as well as work meetings.

The new potential change was spotted by WABetaInfo that reported some users facing issues when making group calls on WhatsApp. It is why users have been warned not to upgrade their apps to the beta version if they depend on group calls too much right now.

You'll be able to get in touch with your family and friends better, thanks to the new group call limit, available within the next weeks.

This is the best decision taken by @WhatsApp: we can stay safe at home, but we can meet virtually more people we love though WhatsApp 💚. #RT https://t.co/M0DsObrTmS — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 16, 2020

As mentioned before, the current feature allows only up to four participants but it is not clear what will be the new limit after the official update rolls out. You should also note that all your participants will have to update their apps in order to get the new changes as well.

No official word has been said by WhatsApp about when the update will come out. Furthermore, the update has been spotted on both Android and iOS versions of the app.

One would, however, question whether this change comes too late after apps like Zoom have already stolen the show when it comes to video calling. Either way, it is still a good decision for the users.