Snapchat is Currently Down in Kenya and Probably The World

Yup. Snapchat is down. In the past half an hour, there have been around 30,000 reports of Snapchat not working for users around the world, Kenya included.

Users are reporting having issues sending snaps, receiving snaps and also DMs are not working. A few people are also reporting having login issues.

According to Downdetector reports, it looks like the Snapchat outage is being caused by a server-side issue on Snap’s part. However, Snapchat is yet to respond to these reports.

In the recent past, numerous services have experienced unprecedented downtimes all as a result of a huge surge in users. Just the other day, Netflix and Google Services were experiencing intermittent outages in different regions across the world.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are online almost all the time which puts a strain on services that were not ready for the surge. Kenyans have also not been left behind with the outages, currently, Safaricom Home Fibre has been down for over 20 hours with the only response from the company being, “we’re working on it”.

Is Snapchat working for you?

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information streams in.