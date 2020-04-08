Apps

Snapchat is Currently Down in Kenya and Probably The World

Saruni Maina  By
0
snapchat
Image Courtesy Unsplash
Tweet This!

Yup. Snapchat is down. In the past half an hour, there have been around 30,000 reports of Snapchat not working for users around the world, Kenya included.

Users are reporting having issues sending snaps, receiving snaps and also DMs are not working. A few people are also reporting having login issues.

According to Downdetector reports, it looks like the Snapchat outage is being caused by a server-side issue on Snap’s part. However, Snapchat is yet to respond to these reports.

In the recent past, numerous services have experienced unprecedented downtimes all as a result of a huge surge in users. Just the other day, Netflix and Google Services were experiencing intermittent outages in different regions across the world.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are online almost all the time which puts a strain on services that were not ready for the surge. Kenyans have also not been left behind with the outages, currently, Safaricom Home Fibre has been down for over 20 hours with the only response from the company being, “we’re working on it”.

Is Snapchat working for you?

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information streams in.

Tweet This!
Also Read:  Instagram Tests Hiding The Number of Likes A Post Gets

Explained: Why Does Electricity Go Off When it Starts Raining?

Safaricom Home Fibre Down For 20 Hours+ and This Could Be Why

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Share Your Opinion