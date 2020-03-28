Is Coronavirus A Stepping Stone To The Evolution Of Technology In Kenya?

Amid this Coronavirus pandemic in Kenya, we need to embrace the future of Technology. It’s a stretch but we can get there. It’s hard to predict when a cure will be found for the novel Coronavirus.

Some experts are saying that even if a cure was to be found today, they just don’t have the production capacity required for the vast quantities needed globally. It would take up to 18 months and a whole lot of money for them to finalize the process and provide a vaccine.

So we might be home for a while…

Effect of Coronavirus

Economies are at a standstill, with key sectors under the brink of extinction. In Kenya, COVID-19 has forced us to embrace new norms. The most recent of these being a set 7 PM -5 AM curfew.

Not to mention court proceedings being halted, tourism taking a huge hit and religious services being disrupted, our homes away from home are our homes. There is no escape.

Many sectors did not foresee this pandemic and most organizations will not be able to sustain employees as they work from. Most companies will have to scale down production and that will affect one of the main aspects of business, profits.

There will be pay cuts and there will be downsides but this is not the end. How can we use technology to move Kenya in the right direction?

With the death of the first Coronavirus victim in the country, (May His Soul Rest In Peace), it might be hard to see a future after this, but we can’t give up yet. We’ve made some good strides so far.

What Have We Been Able To Do So Far?

Well, as a country, we’ve stepped up pretty well in terms of technological advancements. With the help of many of the organizations found in Kenya, we’ve been able to maximize on work from home basics and ethics, practice e-learning and shopping via e-commerce.

The introduction of telemedicine, improvements in video conferencing, live streaming events and generally finding ways to entertain ourselves has proven useful in these trying times.

Kudos to that but it’s not enough. We need to do more. At Gadgets Africa, we know that this may be a tough nut to crack but someone has to say it. We need to step out of our comfort zones. We need to refrain from dwelling on what’s happening and start embracing the possible digitally enhanced future.

With most nations under curfew, like Kenya or under full lock-down, it’s time to make a change. I am calling on you to embrace technology to keep key sectors in operation as the fight against Coronavirus continues.

Embracing Technology in Kenya Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Conferencing According to Business Daily, improving tech is a great way to go and Maureen Achieng, a developer in low and no code software platforms is setting the pace. She is working on a mobile and Web-based videoconferencing solution. She says that it will enable at least 1,000 people to congregate from any part of the world and discuss global issues.