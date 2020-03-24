This is How Kenyans Can Stay Entertained During COVID-19 Times

We’re adhering to the guidelines and staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We’re working, we’re learning and we’re eating. There’s a lot of things we’ve been kept away from but here are some games you can play with your friends that can liven the mood.

Ever wanted to know who your friends crush on? You’re in luck! This site presents itself as a love calculator that ‘calculates’ your possibility to be with your crus. Actually, it’s a prank that will allow them to know who their friends are crushing on.

Once someone puts in their name and their crushes name and hits calculate, the names are sent to you and you’ll be able to see who they are crushing on. The answers might shock you.

Kubool is a free interactive anonymous messaging platform with a twist. Once you create your ‘Profile Link’ you can send it to your friends and see what they can anonymously tell you what they think of you.