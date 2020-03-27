Tuskys supermarket has been receiving some love from a section of Kenyans of Twitter after the supermarket announced its new home delivery service a few days back.

As Kenya’s government made efforts to try and curb the spread of Coronavirus, Kenyans were urged to confine themselves at home if they could. This meant that the number of people leaving their houses to make supermarket runs reduced drastically.

This forced outlets like Tuskys and Naivas to introduce home delivery services across the country in partnership with delivery services Sendy and Glovo respectively.

So far, Tuskys seems to be meeting demands well, with the exception of the 26th of March where the retailer was overwhelmed by the orders coming in.

To all @TuskysOfficial home delivery customers. Yestersay we got overwhelmed with your orders. We worked through the night to ensure delivery early today. We have increased capacity to ensure we deliver bettter today. Send your orders and thankyou for good uptake! — Dan Githua (@DanGithua) March 26, 2020

Daily Curfew

Following the introduction of a daily curfew, as from March 27, Tuskys supermarket has announced that their branches will only be opened from 7 am to 6 pm.

In response to Gadgets Africa, Tuskys said that home delivery orders that come in past 4 pm will be processed the following day.

Hello Rooney. Thanks for the inquiry. Yes, #TuskysHomeDelivery orders coming in past 4PM will serviced the following day #StaySafe — Tuskys (@TuskysOfficial) March 27, 2020

Essential Services

Under the Enhanced National Response to COVID-19 pandemic in Kenya, licensed supermarkets, mini-markets and hypermarkets fall are listed as critical services.

Seeing that Tuskys is choosing to keep their doors closed as per curfew rules leaves a lot unanswered in terms of which services will remain available past 6 pm.