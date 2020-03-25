Nokia 2.2 Users In Kenya Set To Receive Android 10 Today

The unfortunate delay of the Android 10 rollout in various Nokia smartphone models might have been a bummer for many users around the world. But the Nokia 2.2 owners in the country will be pleased to know that they aren’t part of the blacklist.

According to HMD Global, the budget phone will start receiving the latest update from Google in Kenya today. This will, in turn, bring a total of seven models to run on the latest OS from Android.

“I am pleased to announce that the Nokia 2.2 smartphone will start receiving the rollout of the latest OS from Google Android 10 in Kenya today. Our Nokia fans can expect the latest OS experiences and innovations from Google even in the affordable phone segment. Our promise has been to offer a smartphone experience that just keeps getting better and we are excited to be delivering on that promise as we roll out Android 10 today.” said Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager, East Africa, HMD Global.

The timely upgrade is also owed hugely to the Android One program that gets these phones to run on stock Android like Google Pixel devices.

With Android 10, users should expect a number of new system features. This includes more intuitive features gestures. The home button you are used to with Android 9 is replaced by a slider that gets you to easily navigate through your open apps.

It also comes with the much anticipated full Dark theme which swaps interface colours for darker tones. This is meant to not only save your eyesight but also preserve some of the phone’s battery. As of now, no other phone from Nokia has been mentioned to be up next in line but it is inevitable for another model to be the lucky one.