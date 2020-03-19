Is The 2020 iPad Pro The Perfect Editing Machine For Kenyan Content Creators?

Apple may have been hit by the global pandemic but doesn’t seem to stop them from releasing new products. The company yesterday launched two new iPad Pro models, building on the iPad Pro 11 and 12.9, that launched in 2018. The new one though is promised to be more powerful with a few surprises installed.

The tablet is powered by a new A12Z Bionic chip. And while we know new processors can offer better performance, nothing has been mentioned about how different it is from the previous A12X chip.

But the two models are new top-end tablets that Apple offers to the market, so they will definitely be among the best tablets your money can buy. Many did speculate the tablet to be announced alongside the iPhone 9 but that never happened. Instead, Apple unveiled models together with the new MacBook Air, which we are not here to talk about.

How Good Is The New iPad Pro?

Every new device, be it a tablet or laptop from Apple always gets questioned as to how good it can be for professions that demand high-end devices.

And even now with the iPad Pro, some people are already asking for a Final Cut Pro version that’s compatible with it. So, how good will the 4th gen iPad Pro be for designers and editors or even gamers?

The devices also comes with a 6GB RAM. It may be quite disappointing that it should have been bigger considering we already have smartphones with RAM that double that. However, you may get to overlook all that once you hear that the huge-11-inch display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

With the software reputation, you should expect gaming and regular scrolling on this device to be impressive. And yes, good responsive displays do matter to creators as well. The large model outputs this in a 2732 x 2048 resolution to just add to the class.

Apple has also included a dual rear camera setup for the iPad, a 12MP wide lens while the other is 10MP. What fascinates though is the promised ability to shoot videos in 4K so you can film and immediately edit.

All your footage can then be stored in either, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB, depending on the model you choose. The only bummer is that the devices will be only 4G enabled, a step down from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G.

Nothing has been shared about the battery capacity yet. Apple, however, claims both models will be able to last up to 10 hours of watching video or internet browsing over Wi-Fi. Of course, that will go down for full-time video editors.

Furthermore, this new iPad Pro generation will be packing a new set of accessories. This includes a keyboard with backlit keys and a mouse pad.

Damage?

After all this, you wouldn’t deny that the 2020 iPad is a pretty tempting offer for a full-time content creator that can just afford KES 30,000. Yes, there are better options, starting with the MacBook but how many Kenyans would rather have to spend that kind of fortune?

No tests have been done yet and it would be careless to label it as the best when it’s not yet even released. The device is expected to hit online shelves on March 24th, now that all Apple stores remain shut across the globe. As for the Kenyan market, let’s just say that no one knows when that will ever get here.