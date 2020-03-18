Apple Issues Warning After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Apple might have to a lot to worry about as an employee tested positive with coronavirus. The unlucky individual reportedly worked at Apple’s office in Los Angeles.

“A team member in our Culver City office has informed us they tested positive for COVID-19. The individual had no symptoms when they were last in the office, and remains in self-isolation at home,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement.

“We recognize this is a challenging time for our global community and our thoughts remain with those around the world personally affected by COVID-19 and the heroic medical professionals and researchers fighting it,” the spokesperson added.

Allegedly, no report has come out about plans to close the campus. However, the employees have been “alerted to take extra precautions”. This comes shortly after the company decided to keep all its retail stores outside China closed indefinitely.

This is alongside a $15 million commitment by the CEO, Tim Cook to help with global recovery. Unlike other companies like Google, Apple has still remained open over all the employees working remotely from their homes.

“We are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China,” said Tim Cook last week. “That means team members should work remotely if their job allows, and those whose work requires them to be on-site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space. Extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites. In all our offices, we are rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks.”

It is only now a matter of hoping that no more employees from the company are infected.