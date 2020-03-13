Coronavirus in Kenya: You Can Use These Softwares For Free To Work From Home

The Coronavirus has hit pandemic levels and is slowly creeping into the African scope. The first confirmed Kenyan case was reported today and that has sent ripples across the country. The Ministry of Health has advised that we stay calm and follow the Health guidelines. This issue then leads us to come into terms with the fact that we need to resort to work from home.

Companies like Zoom, Microsoft and Google are offering free Softwares to ease the possibilities of a work from home economy.

Free Work From Home Softwares

Countries that act fast can reduce the number of deaths by a factor of ten. And that’s just counting the fatality rate. Acting fast also drastically reduces the cases, making this even more of a no-brainer.

Zoom has lifted time limits on its video calls for the free versions in China, as well as for schools in Japan, Italy, and the US, by request. Their stock is up more than 20 percent in the last month, a major outlier as the stock market as a whole is plummeting and fears of a recession are on the rise. Zoom stock is up more than 20 percent in the last month, a major outlier as the stock market as a whole is plummeting and fears of a recession are on the rise.

“We really want to do what’s right. The opportunity to get more people exposed to Zoom we think, will reap benefits in the future.” Zoom’s Steckelberg told Yahoo.

Microsoft is offering anyone its premium version of Teams for free for six months. It has lifted existing user limits on its free version. The premium Teams product was already available for no extra cost to those who pay for the Office Suite.

Google announced last week that it would offer its enterprise videoconferencing features. For example, larger meetings of up to 250 people and the ability to record these meetings. G Suite and G Suite for Education customers will be free up to July 1, 2020.

Psychologically Speaking…

In the words of Jim Waterson, What’s the psychological impact on society of people working from home and realising their job doesn’t actually involve much work, they never really needed to be in the office, and the world can still function without them.

I’m constantly amazed at how little work many people in offices actually do all day. A lot of employers may soon discover just how many non-essential personnel they have on the payroll after a few weeks of them working from home.

Well, what we’re saying is, it is okay to slow down. To take a break from work, scan your bodies for fears and anxieties. Think about what you can do at home to make it feel safe/more comfortable. Make a plan around how you want to stay connected to others. Breathe. Take a minute. Then get back to work because the bills are going to