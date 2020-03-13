BREAKING! First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Kenya. Kenyans on Twitter React

The first case of the dreaded Coronavirus has been confirmed in Kenya. It was confirmed on Thursday night, 12 March 2020. The victim is a Kenyan Citizen who travelled back from Nairobi, via London on 5th March.

Confirmed Coronavirus Reports in Kenya on Twitter

CS Kagwe- I would like to thank the patient who took herself to hospital immediately she displayed symptoms. She has given us names of all she came into contact with. I would like to thank her for following all guidelines#CoronavirusPandemic #coronavirusinKenya — Yvonne Okwara-Matole (@YvonneOkwara) March 13, 2020

BREAKING: Ministry of Health confirms the first case of Covid-19 in Kenya. The case was confirmed yesterday on a victim who travelled back to Nairobi from USA. #coronavirusinKenya pic.twitter.com/fVgBTW1IyA — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) March 13, 2020

This is not the time to make abnormal profits by charging abnormal prices for medicine, goods and services. It will be immoral for anyone to take advantage for a situation like this one. – Mutahi Kagwe#coronavirusinKenya pic.twitter.com/4klNhvWq6E — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) March 13, 2020

The CS says they have traced all the passengers and all the people she has come into contact with. As a response to this, the government has suspended public events, meetings and crusades.

The government urges public transport providers to provide sanitizers to all the commuters. The CS notes that schools will remain open but inter-school activities are cancelled.

Travelling outside Kenya has been suspended and there are zero travels to countries with high levels of Corona.

Shit, we got the first case of coronavirus in Kenya. Wondering where all the people the victim travelled with are. #coronavirusinKenya pic.twitter.com/7pB2i5Wbla — Arnoldi (@arnoldi254) March 13, 2020

The CS warns merchants not to take advantage of the current situations to profit themselves.

This is not the time to make abnormal profits by charging abnormal prices for medicine, goods and services. It will be immoral for anyone to take advantage for a situation like this one. – Mutahi Kagwe

No Need To Panic

I wish to assure all Kenyans that we have been beefing up our preparedness capacities since the first confirmed cases in China. The Government will use all the available resources to respond to this case. A statement from the Ministry of Health.

Remember that feeling you get when queuing in the VCT? The flashbacks of your tracks, the night orgies? That's how we r about to feel with #coronavirusinKenya . You sneeze, slight headache n u try to remember who you've shaken hands with,any foreigner u might have met. Terrible! pic.twitter.com/nYMirBYsxT — Machiliot (@ColloKoech) March 13, 2020

The World Health Organisation (WHO) establishes that you can spread COVID-19 to others in a matter of ways. This is through small droplets from the nose or mouth. These can be spread through coughing or exhaling, and also when the droplets land on nearby surfaces and objects.

You can transmit Coronavirus to others when you touch those surfaces and objects or breathe in infected droplets. As a precaution, WHO has recommended that you stay at least 1 meter away from anyone who is sick.

Symptoms To Watch Out For

Common symptoms of the Coronavirus are almost flu-like in nature. These include fever, coughing, tiredness and breathing difficulties. In severe cases, the COVID-19 infection can also cause pneumonia, SARS, kidney failure and death.

According to WHO, about 80% of people who become infected with the virus show no symptoms at all and recover from the disease without needing any special treatment. While the Coronavirus has an incubation period of at least 14 days, Kenyans should know that the virus is contagious before symptoms appear.