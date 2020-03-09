How To Sambaza Safaricom Airtime and Find out Who Has The Best Data Bundle Package

The race to win over the hearts of Kenyan mobile phone users has been going on for millennia. Fortunately for Safaricom, they have managed to top the tables and steer clear of the competition. This is thanks to their strong cell service and the introduction of M-PESA. You can Sambaza Safaricom Airtime in Three Easy Steps.

Sambaza Safaricom Airtime

Dial *140*amount-of-airtime*number# Eg: *140*100*0712345678# You can use the MySafaricomApp to Sambaza Airtime as well under the ‘Services’ menu then Sambaza Services.

We’ve also seen some crazy data bundle deals and below are the comparisons of weekly and monthly bundles across the three service providers; Safaricom, Telkom and Airtel.

Safaricom

Weekly Bundles

100MB @Sh50 350MB @Sh100 1 GB + WhatsApp @Sh250 4GB + WhatsApp @Sh 500

Monthly Bundles

35OMB @Sh250 3GB + WhatsApp @Sh500 7.5GB + WhatsApp @Sh1,000 20GB + WhatsApp @Sh2,000

Safaricom recently announced the “No expiry on bundles” campaign. This means that you can buy bundles from as low as a shilling and they have no expiry date. (No daily, weekly or monthly deadlines.)

Safaricom also offers a “Daily Giga” which is basically 1GB @ Sh 99 for a day. A Platinum package with a variety that maxes out at Sh10,000 and you receive 40 GB 1500 + Local Mins + 100 International Mins. They also introduced a “YouTube bundle” that offers 200MB at Sh20.

Telkom

Weekly Bundles

200MB @Sh49 500MB @Sh99 2GB @Sh249

Monthly Bundles

1GB @Sh 249 4GB @Sh499 10GB @Sh999 25GB @Sh1.999 40GB @Sh2,999

Telkom has many other options to choose from other than the mainstream bundles. They have just a new bundle campaign; whereby, for Sh 1000, you get 1GB daily for 30 days!

They also have a “mzito bundles” campaign that offers all-net minutes and free data all night.

3gb + 100 all net minutes @Sh499 8gb + 3 00 all net minutes @Sh999 17gb + 6 00 all net minutes @Sh1,999

Airtel

Weekly Bundles

200MB + WhatsApp @Sh50 500MB + WhatsApp @Sh100 2GB + WhatsApp @Sh250 6GB + WhatsApp @Sh500

Monthly Bundles

1.5GB @Sh 300 4GB @Sh500 10GB + 5GB YouTube @Sh1000 15GB + 5GB YouTube @Sh1500 25GB + 5GB YouTube @Sh2000 40GB + 5GB YouTube @Sh3000

Airtel also offers a wide range of bundle packages including, Unliminet Bundles; with weekly packages topping off at 750MB + 300 Mins + 2500 SMS @ Sh500. Monthly packages top off at 20 GB + 1200 mins + 10,000 SMS @ Sh2000.

The cards are all on the table and now, the choice is yours.

**Pro-tip, get yourself a dual-sim phone or a second handset. Saves you the trouble of having to choose.