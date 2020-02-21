Fortnite Gets Back Up As Season 2 Chapter 2 Goes Live

Epic Games had confirmed earlier yesterday that Fortnite would be down for a while to get time to update to season 2 chapter 2. After several hours on Thursday afternoon, the game is now gladly back online. Now the new anticipated season can now be freely experienced.

Previously, Epic Games had revealed that the downtime would start at around 12 noon EAT. According to the developer, the patch sizes for the new season would also be quite large than normal. So players who are looking to play in the latest season should set aside any hopes of space or time.

Additionally, Epic seems to get through the update quite quicker than usual. It might seem efficient but that hasn’t prevented a number of players from encountering some bugs. To this, Epic did promise to investigate the issue and release a status update once they are resolved.

Meanwhile, players who are lucky enough to get to the game without errors can begin checking out what the last season has. With the huge patches comes a whole lot of content including the addition of several new cosmetic skins. This is alongside the rumoured promise of Deadpool joining the game in the future and a brand new Battle Pass.

Like past seasons, the new Fortnite Battle Pass will offer a ton of perks. This includes fan-favourite skins, emotes, weapon skins, and of course, V-Bucks. This means that if you complete Battle Pass for Season 2, you’ll be able to pick up the Battle Pass for Season 3 at no cost. Currently, the Battle Pass is available for $10 running through April 30.

If you haven’t had the chance to jump on yet, then prepare to download a sizable update and then experience some new things in Fortnite!