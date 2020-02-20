Twitter Could Soon Be Rolling Out Features To Curb Fake News

Ever read a tweet and sort of instantly knew that it was blatant misinformation? Well, Twitter is adding some features to help point out misinformation and propaganda from public figures and politicians.

Twitter leaked a demo and confirmed that it was accessible on a publicly available site. It is one possible iteration of a new policy to target misinformation it plans to roll out March 5.

How Will Twitter Do It?

According to NBC News, Twitter is experimenting with adding brightly colored labels directly beneath lies and misinformation posted by politicians and public figures. This is according to a leaked demo of new features sent to NBC News.

“We’re exploring a number of ways to address misinformation. We want to provide more context for tweets on Twitter,” a Twitter spokesperson said. “Misinformation is a critical issue and we will be testing many different ways to address it.”

The demo features bright red and orange badges for tweets that have been deemed “harmfully misleading,” in nearly the same size as the tweet itself. The badges are then prominently displayed directly below the tweet that contains the harmful misinformation.

Here’s Some Examples of How The Feature Will Work

The features not only focus on political issues but also on issues of national concern. For example, it points out wrong information about the Corona virus from a verified account. This opens the flood gates to a myriad of opportunities for fake news to potentially be a thing of the past. These specified tweets will then be reduced in terms of Visibility on Twitter. The tweets are then followed by responses defending the reasons why the Tweet was deemed ”harmfully misleading”.

Since it’s rolling out in March this year, all the bugs will or rather should be fixed by the time elections are hitting their highest peaks. Could this mean the end of Fake News? Could this be the beginning of a new age where all misinformation is called out. Will we always be in the know of whats true and what’s not? Only time will tell.