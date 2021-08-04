realme Launches Magnetic Wireless Charger For Android Smartphones

realme seems to have found an answer for Android smartphones to the famous Apple MagSafe charger with a 50W magnetic wireless charger of its own dubbed MagDart. The charger was launched alongside realme’s first smartphone that supports magnetic wireless charging along with other several magnetic charging accessories. According to the brand, this is with the aim of taking advantage of nature and being the industry pioneer in the magnetic wireless charging ecosystem.

“Dubbed the realme Flash, this is the first-ever Android smartphone that supports magnetic wireless charging,” says realme.”This magnificent phone features a flagship-level dual cell of 4500mAh battery capacity and can support up to 50W of MagDart wireless charging, which can charge the battery from 0 to 20% in just 5 minutes and from 0 to 100% in just 54 minutes.”

The MagDart charger features an air active cooling system that keeps the mainboard and coil temperatures as ideal as possible. This is through a compact fan designed to quickly remove heat by drawing a large airflow into the charger.

“This technology was created while keeping in mind those who like undisturbed experience while using their phones like gamers and those on the move,” states realme.

The MagDart charger also has a 15W model which is the thinnest at only 3.9mm. This comes alongside a 2-in-1 MagDart power bank that has a special charging base for the realme Flash phone. Users will then be able to pair the two devices together to become a vertical charging station.

realme MagDart Accessories

It is quite clear that realme has planned to build a whole ecosystem around this MagDart technology as there are various other gadgets built to take advantage of it. This includes the MagDart Beauty Light, which is designed for portrait photography. It can be easily connected to the phone via MagDart and powered via reverse charging to provide an extra flashlight when taking selfies.

Additionally, there is also a MagDart wallet that resembles the MagSafe wallet as it can stick to the back of the phone. It can also be used as a kickstand to hold the phone up when watching movies or making video calls.

There is also a realme GT MagDart Charging Case that enables the compatibility of realme GT with MagDart. This case connects through the Type-C connector and allows the phone to be charged wirelessly via the MagDart technology.

It is still not clear if these new gadgets alongside the Flash phone will be making it to the Kenyan market. But it is just a matter of time before that is made clear.