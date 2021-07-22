PES Gets New Name And Will Be Online and Free-To-Play

Japanese video game developer Konami has officially renamed the Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) series eFootball. This name comes with a whole new mood to the game as it will now be a digital-only, free-to-play game. This change will be coming to various consoles including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC later this year. The move will then follow up on the game’s iOS ad Android versions.

By the end of this year, all versions of eFootball will feature cross-play. However, mobile players will be required to use controllers in order to play against console and PC players.

This is definitely a huge move for the football simulation video game and is thanks to a shift from Konami’s FOX Engine to a custom-built new engine created with Unreal 4. Apparently, all versions of the game are set to be functionally the same. This could mean that the hugely successful PES Mobile will also be phased out or replaced.

As reported by IGN, the title’s series producer Seitaro Kimura stated that eFootball is looking to take a ‘platform’ approach with regular updates. This means no more annual paid releases of the game as it will be free with updates for new seasons.

Gamers will be presented with exhibition matches and seemingly a selection of 9 clubs to play with. Subsequently, the game will sell other modes as optional packs. This will allow players to pay for what they want out of their game.

There has been no mention of MyClub, PES’ equivalent to FIFA Ultimate Team, or Master League, the series’ long-running career mode. But it seems likely that the former will be represented by an unnamed ‘Team Building Mode’ coming after release.

According to Konami, more about football’s gameplay and online modes in late August. This is around the same time as the international game event Gamescom 2021.