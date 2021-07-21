Try Out This Harry Potter Easter Egg All Android Phones Have

For all you Harry Potter fans out there, at some point in our lives, we wanted to go to Hogwarts and train to become a wizard. I can’t tell you how many times I picked up a stick or twig and practiced wizardry. Well, now our phones are bringing us closer to that reality with this android Harry Potter Easter egg.

Harry Potter Android Trick

On every android smartphone, as long as it is Google Assistant capable, there’s this little trick that should entertain you as a Potter and wizardry fan. This trick essentially lets you turn on your flashlight by calling out a certain popular spell. The Wand-Lighting Charm.

For those who do not know, the Wand-Lighting Charm (Lumos) is a charm that illuminates the tip of the caster’s wand. This essentially allows the caster to see in the dark. The counter-charm for the spell is the Wand-Extinguishing Charm (Nox), which extinguishes the light from the caster’s wand.

With this, you can use Google Assistant to cast a spell and turn your phones flashlight on and off.

How To Turn On Your Flashlight Using A Harry Potter Spell

Activate Google assistant by either long pressing your home button or by saying either Hey Google or Okay Google Cast the Spell by saying Lumos This will turn on your flashlight To turn it off, repeat step one and say Nox

I know it is a few extra steps from just turning it on from your notification bar settings but this is definitely more fun. Imagine doing this at a party with a wizard accent. You will definitely stand out.