We were told that by 2021, we would have self driving cars and robots that could do anything, Well, we’re slowly getting there and to hasten the process, Netflix is now chiming in by getting bots to write and perform stand-up comedy.

They are doing this on their YouTube Channel, Netflix Is A Joke. This is the official hub of Netflix stand-up, comedy series, films, and all things funny. It was curated by the world’s most advanced algorithm and a depressed, yet lovable, cartoon horse. It now features the world’s greatest comedians and having a bot on the channel raises quite the attention.

Stand-Up Comedy Act Written Entirely By Bots

Netflix worked with Keaton Patti to make a bot watch over 400,000 hours of stand up comedy and then write its own special. Jerry the bot is quite out of his league but he is really trying.

He makes political jokes, family jokes and was even able to roast one of the members of the audience. The bot is even able to conjure up some impression jokes. They are leaning towards the dad jokes side but I still found this one hilarious.

Jerry: Here is my impression of a microwave,

Beep beep. I am a microwave, beep beep.

I dropped out of Oven College, beep.

(Get it? Because he didn’t qualify to be an oven now he’s just a microwave).

The knock knock jokes are still terrible though. However it got the dinosaur joes down pat. I really liked this joke.

“Dinosaurs are crazy weird, right?

How did they survive without credit cards?

I guess they didn’t.”

It may not be the future we asked for but at least with Netflix Comedy Bots, we will have a funny time during the robot apocalypse. Take a look.