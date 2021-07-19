Internet performance has certainly become a necessity for households across Kenya. This is necessary at a time when we continue to demand more sufficient internet speeds. A report from internet analysis web service Ookla just came out with a full overview of what the various telcos and ISPs in the country have registered in Q2 2021.

Mobile Data Speeds

From the data provided, not much changed from what was reported in the first quarter. Safaricom managed to record the highest Speed Score at 27.54 alongside a Consistency Score of 84% in mobile data. Airtel followed up as the first runner’s up with a 17.48 Speed Score. Faiba and Telkom then lagged as third and fourth at 14.38 and 8.17 consecutively.

Surprisingly, Faiba stood out when it came to low latency. Safaricom and Airtel then trailed behind at 37ms and 38ms respectively.

As expected based on various reviews, the latest iPhone models registered the best mobile data performance. iPhone 11 Pro Max registered the highest speeds then the iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G. iPhone X followed as iPhone Xs Max and iPhone 11 Pro trailed behind on the list.

Fixed Internet Speeds

When it came to home fixed internet speeds, Faiba remained unbeaten recording the highest numbers in speed and consistency. Surprisingly, the Speed Score between the first and second-place Safaricom was quite big which defies what we’ve seen from consumer reviews.

The highest speeds did not guarantee the lowest latency as Unwired Communications Limited registered the lowest at 18ms.

According to the report, the highest home internet speeds were enjoyed the most by residents in Eldoret and Mombasa. Nairobi ranked third among major Kenyan cities at mean download speeds followed by Kisumu and Nakuru.