How To Watch Formula 1 British Grand Prix Online

Formula 1 is slowly but surely becoming a more popular sport across the world. This is despite the huge following that this motorsport has already accrued over its 70 years of existence. The 2021 season has particularly been an exciting one so far as the defending 2020 champions Mercedes AMG face stiff competition from the radical challengers, Red Bull Racing Honda.

Of course, the main battle is between Mercedes’ 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton against Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. The latter race driver is looking to end this season as world champion for the first time in his career, a challenge that will definitely not be easy. So fans across the globe will be ready to see who dominates in the racing track where it all began, Silverstone, England.

To get a glimpse of the action, here are the various ways you can stream the race:

F1 TV

Not many Formula 1 fans especially in Kenya are aware of the sports’ own dedicated streaming service. The platform is currently available in more than 85 countries across the globe offering live coverage for every single F1 race.

F1 TV Pro (KES 552/month or KES 4,900/YEAR) is the service’s premium offering and offers subscribers live coverage of every Formula One race of the season. On top of that, you also get to stream every track session for all GPs and access all driver onboard cameras & team radios, plus access to live streams of F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup races.

Another exclusive to F1 TV Pro’s subscribers is the service’s super cool live timing feature, which lets you check out real-time telemetry and driver tyre usage history during races. The key difference significantly cheaper F1 TV Access tier (KES 323/month or KES 2920/year), meanwhile, is that it doesn’t include live coverage, offering on-demand replays and highlights instead. Both tiers offer on-demand access to over 2000 hours’ worth of F1 footage, with coverage of every Grand Prix since 1981.

DStv Now

Multichoice has been trying to move beyond the infamous “decoder first” policy and this was basically the first step. DStv Now is a mobile streaming service that subscribers can use while on the go.

Unfortunately, to have this service working for you, you must have an account with the pay-TV service of the same name. This then ends up locking you in and forcing you to own a decoder, whose viewing packages aren’t cheap at all.

But if you feel you have to own one, there is no pain in going for it.

Illegal Sites

There is no doubt that there are some of us who would rather go for free streaming sites. So, some of the sites that you can use include:

Totalsportek.com

sports24.stream

Kodi

Mobro

You will have to be really careful when using these sites by making sure the device you use is as secure as possible. Moreover, these sites will have you being redirected to a lot of ad sites which can get you annoyed. Either way, happy streaming.