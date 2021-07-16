Remember Voice Tweets? Twitter Finally Adds Captions For Them

Over a year after Twitter introduced voice tweets, the company is finally rolling out captions for the feature. The feature that was launched in June 2020 saw lots of criticism back then for not coming in straight away with captions.

Luckily, users will now have captions automatically generated whenever they post voice tweets. The captions are currently available in several supported languages. This includes English, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, French, Indonesian, Korean, and Italian.

For the listeners to see captions on a tweet, they can click or tap the CC icon on the top-right corner of the window. Unfortunately, this feature will only be available for voice tweets posted from now, leaving out the older ones.

As part of our ongoing work to make Twitter accessible for everyone, we’re rolling out automated captions for Voice Tweets to iOS,” Twitter’s head of global accessibility Gurpreet Kaur said in a statement. “Though it’s still early and we know it won’t be perfect at first, it’s one of many steps we’re taking to expand and strengthen accessibility across our service, and we look forward to continuing our journey to create a truly inclusive service.”

The feature comes in as the company has been making some internal changes. This included adding a team dedicated to accessibility at Twitter that was not available this time last year. Employees had to volunteer their own time to work on accessibility. This can be seen as a major reason why a feature like captions was probably overlooked.