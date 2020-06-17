Twitter Now Let’s You Send Audio Tweets. Here’s How

In a recent blog post, Twitter announced that is rolling out the ability to record audio snippets and attach them to your tweets. However, the new feature is available first on iOS and launching today for “a limited group of people,” according to the company.

Twitter Audio Tweets

Twitter’s Maya Patterson and Rémy Bourgoin had this to say about the new feature.

Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter — your very own voice

How it looks and works

If and when you get this new feature,

You’ll see a new waveform icon beside the camera icon when composing a tweet. Tap that, and a red record button appears at the bottom of the screen Thereafter you can tap to start recording your message.

Currently, each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. However, this is only a minor limit. If you have more to say, just keep talking. Once you reach the time limit for a tweet, a new voice tweet starts automatically to create a thread.

Here’s a sample:

There are a few conditions though.

Audio can only be added to original tweets. This means you can’t include them in replies or retweets with a comment.

Whatever your profile picture is when you record an audio clip will always be attached to that audio tweet.

It’s easy to listen to audio tweets. Just hit the play button and viola. On iOS, Twitter says a dock will appear near the bottom of the app so you can listen to audio tweets and continue scrolling through your timeline. Unlike YouTube, the audios will keep playing in the background if you switch to another app.

Makes you think, doesn’t it? How will you use this new feature?