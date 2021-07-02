Nokia Could Leave Android For Huawei’s Harmony OS

Finnish tech company Nokia is now reported to be considering doing the unthinkable by ditching Android in favour of Huawei’s HarmonyOS. This is definitely a move that would raise a lot of eyebrows especially because of the close relationship that Nokia has had with Google’s Android. Most if not all of Nokia’s devices for 2-3 years now have been running the stock version of Android, a factor that has always attracted those who do not like the various skins offered by other brands. So, why would the company think of moving?

Well, ever since its ban by the U.S. government, Huawei has certainly had very few options when it comes to software and hardware. The Chinese company has definitely had a difficult time trying to adjust its software and has spent all this time trying to find a solution to the lack of Google services. This didn’t take long before the firm announced that it is now ready to let go of Android altogether and rival it with its own HarmonyOS.

It’s Not Just Nokia

While it’s clear that Android still has an unreachable head start over HarmonyOS, Huawei has made it clear that all its upcoming devices will be powered by it. But the best way to really make it dominate the global market is involving other brands by trying to lure them to try out the system. And it is almost known that Huawei is planning to have other firms as it has reportedly been in talks with the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Meizu to make HarmonyOS based phones.

As things stand, nothing is concrete but it also looks like Nokia might have had a sitting Huawei, according to reports from Taiwan. So it would be so interesting to see whether these rumours come to life and what that would mean for all parties involved. Would that even lure other brands to take that first step away from Android as well?

HarmonyOS had been in the works for a long time even before the drama with the U.S. government began. However, the trade ban definitely acted as a catalyst for the development to pick up steam as Huawei’s time with Android was coming to an end. So, as much as this has been a terrible time for Huawei, it would be fascinating to see whether this becomes the rise of a “rebellion” for other brands as well against the system they’ve been using for over a decade now.

As reported by Techradar, the upcoming Nokia X60 lineup, set to launch later this year, is the one expected to ship with HarmonyOS out of the box. This does not mean that HMD Global, Nokia’s parent company will totally let go of Android. There are devices that will definitely continue shipping with Android. But considering the various limitations that HarmonyOS still has, we would expect those devices running it to be for specific markets, perhaps even just China.